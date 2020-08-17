Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a free multiplayer update coming later this year

Sucker Punch Productions has announced Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new standalone multiplayer expansion coming to the PS4 exclusive later this year.

The upcoming expansion will be available as a free download to all existing Ghost of Tsushima owners, and will be a co-operative excursion which focuses on Japanese mythology and folklore.

Given the main campaign was rather traditional, this is the studio’s opportunity to dip into some more eccentric territory. Judging from the trailer, you’ll be able to team up with three other players while tackling a variety of different enemies, stages and challenges. It looks pretty cool, and such a gameplay mode would work great in the world of Tsushima.

Described as “haunting and fantastical” on the PlayStation Blog, Legends will consist of new story and survival missions where you will fight alongside other players each with their own distinct class and abilities. The trailer features a number of weapons, skills and costumes not found in the main game, so we could be in for a few neat surprises.

“We designed Legends to be an exclusively cooperative gameplay experience. You’ll be able to partner up with friends or via online matchmaking and play Legends in groups of 2-4 players. Each player can choose from one of four different character classes: the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. Each class has unique advantages and abilities that we’ll reveal in the future,” reads the official announcement.

This is an unexpected yet undeniably cool addition to Ghost of Tsushima, especially if it introduces a progression system similar to that of the main campaign. I’d love to earn skills and cosmetics that showcase my prowess as a Samurai, proving to friends that I can handle myself in a fight. A concrete release date remains unclear, so we’ll be sure to update you once we know more.

