Ghost of Tsushima is a perfect deal for now – and when you get a PS5

If some of your Black Friday / Cyber Monday budget remains, this last-minute offer on the PS4 and PS5 game Ghost of Tsushima is exceptionally worthy.

The open-world samurai adventure game from Sucker Punch is an excellent swan song for the PS4 while also offering an enhanced experience for those buying a PS5 now and in the future.

The game from Sucker Punch Productions, has been on sale a little over four months and Argos is already offering a tidy £15 off the asking price. From £49.99, it’s now just £34.99 as part of the Cyber Monday sales.

Deal: Ghost of Tsushima (plays on PS5 with enhanced fps) now £34.99 (was £49.99)

Here are Trusted Reviews, we were high in praise of Ghost of Tsushima thanks to the beautiful and compelling world, satisfying and rewarding combat, likeable cast of characters and innovative take on the open world format. We gave the game four out of a possible five stars.

Our own Jade King wrote: “Its depiction of the time period is generic and inoffensive, but that doesn’t prevent it from being a stunning visual showcase and a worthwhile swan song for the PlayStation 4.”

The game offers a beautiful homage to classic Japanese cinema that places your character at the centre of the narrative. So, if you’re a fan of Kurosawa films like Seven Samurai and Rashomon, you’ll notice this game does little to hide its inspirations.

Deal: Ghost of Tsushima (plays on PS5 with enhanced fps) now £34.99 (was £49.99)

On PS5, the game can be played at 60 frames per second, giving the title a decidedly next-gen feel on this current-gen game. If you’re thinking of buying a PS5 as soon as they become available again then it’s certainly a good investment.

You better act quickly, as we can’t see this deal still being available once Cyber Monday ends just a couple of hours from now.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …