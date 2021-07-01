Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is an historically huge upgrade for PS4 and PS5

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Ghost of Tsushima, along with The Last of Us 2, is perhaps the final classic of the PS4 era and now it’s coming to PS5 with an all-new Director’s Cut due next month.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be available for both PS4 and PS5 when it drops on August 20. However, such is the scale of the new release, owners of the original PS4 game from Sucker Punch won’t be entitled to a free upgrade on either system.

In a post on the PlayStation blog, the developer explained that along with the original game and all of the DLC content released to date, there’ll also be a “brand-new adventure for Jin”, the game’s protagonist, taking place on Iki Island.

“If you’re a history buff, you may know that in addition to Tsushima, the neighbouring island of Iki was also invaded during this time period,” writes Sucker Punch’s Andrew Goldfarb. “Today we’re excited to reveal that a whole new chapter in Jin’s journey is coming and will take place on Iki. In this new story, Jin travels to the island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence. But soon, he finds himself caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past.”

Sony says there’ll be more to share on this new story in the weeks to come, but gamers on both platforms will also benefit from new trophies for the Iki Island content. Meanwhile, there’ll also be some PS5 exclusive features offered in the Director’s Cut.

They will include the Japanese lip sync missing from the original version, which is possible thanks to the “PS5’s ability to render cinematics in real time.” Sucker punch says this will apply to cutscenes for the original game and Iki Island extension.

The Director’s Cut on PS5 will also take advantage of the haptic feedback and adapt triggers enabled by the PS5 DualSense controllers. Enhanced 3D audio, improved load times, more 4K resolution options and frame rates up to 60FPS will also be available on PS5.

Given these are more than your average platform-to-platform upgrades, and there’s a whole new story involved, Sucker Punch is within its rights to charge for the privilege.

If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4, you can upgrade to the PS4’s Directors Cut for $19.99. If you own the Director’s Cut PS4, the PS5 upgrade will be $9.99 USD

You can also upgrade directly from the original Ghost of Tsushima game on PS4, to the Director’s Cut on PS5 for $29.99. If you own nothing thus far, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut costs $69.99 USD on PS5 and $59.99 USD on PS4. We’ll get those UK prices to you as soon as they become available.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

