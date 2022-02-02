Get your pulses racing with 30 minutes of new Gran Turismo 7 gameplay, right here

Sony has revealed a slew of Gran Turismo 7 details, including 30 minutes of new gameplay footage and plenty of insight into new game modes, tracks, cars and how you’ll spend your first hours with the game

In a special Gran Turismo 7 State of Play live stream on Wednesday, the PS5-maker amped up the excitement for the return of its flagship franchise ahead of the release on on March 4.

Sony confirmed there’ll be upwards of 400 highly customisable cars from over 50 manufacturers available within the game, as well as 90 tracks in 34 locations – all as part of the day one launch. If you’re wondering about 60 frames per second and ray tracing support on PS5, you can have both, but not simultaneously.

Sony also said PS5 gamers will enjoy some exclusive features (over the PS4 version, which Sony didn’t mention much at all). That includes variable happic feedback depending on the track service and can also expect true-to-life braking sensations via the DualSense adaptive triggers, which will differ for each car’s distinct make-up.

If you’re just waking up in the UK ahead of a morning commute, you can watch the dedicated Gran Turismo 7 live stream below.

Sony is also keen to talk up Mission Races where drivers – perhaps those new to the series – can hone different skills within the game and play around with the tuning settings to master skills like drift, for example.

Elsewhere, Sony also talked about a series of new gameplay modes in a PlayStation blog post published after the event. First, it is introducing a new arcade racing-style mode called Music Rally, which will pretty much be the first thing you do when you fire up the game on March 4.

In the blog post, the company explains: “On the surface, it’s an arcade-style race where you enjoy some motivating, up-tempo tunes while trying to reach checkpoints before time runs out. For new players, this is also a way to experience GT’s driving simulation gameplay and an opportunity to set your steering and pedal operation type and driving assist presets (Auto Brakes, Braking Zones, Driving Lines, etc.).”

There’s also a new Cafe Mode, which Sony says: “offers you “Menu Books” of activities to complete for new cars and other game-progression goodies.” In order to gain those bonuses, you’ll need to win specific races.

“Venture out to those courses in the World Circuit area of the map, fulfil the placement requirements (3rd place or higher in this case) and voila, new cars are yours.”

Roll on March 4!