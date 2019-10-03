Get a free month of EA Origin Access Basic for upping your security

Did you know it’s National Cybersecurity Awareness Month? Almost certainly not, which is kind of the problem. EA has found a workaround to the dryness issue, though, and is offering a free month of Origin Access Basic for anyone who turns on two-factor authentication (2FA) in October.

If that sentence didn’t mean much to you, I’ll unpick the phrases one by one. Given it’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I’ll start with 2FA. That’s an extra layer of security designed to protect your account, where you’ll be sent a text message or email with a code you have to enter in addition to your password. That means that even if someone has taken your password they should have a much harder time accessing your account.

EA’s Origin Access Basic, meanwhile, is a subscription games service for PC which makes 219 games playable on demand for a monthly fee of £3.99. It also provides a ten-hour trial of upcoming games, and while more recent games are reserved for the £14.99 per month Premier tier, there’s still a solid range of titles to play including Anthem, Battlefield V, The Sims 4, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and a bunch of older sports games.

EA is keen to ensure that everyone benefits from the promotion, which means current members of Origin Access won’t miss out, as long as they have 2FA enabled. Basic members won’t be charged for November, and Premier members won’t have to pay for the month either. And if you’re already the kind of safety-conscious person who has 2FA enabled, then you’ll still get the free month too.

Free access will be granted “on or after November 1”, so you’ve got until the end of the month to get 2FA enabled if you want to take advantage. Enjoy!

