Get free games and plenty of discounts with the Epic Games Store Mega Sale

After rumours emerged earlier this week, Epic Games has confirmed its digital store’s first major sale, and it comes with a few welcome surprises.

The ‘Mega Sale’ begins today and will last until June 13, offering dozens of discounts before it concludes around E3 2019.

Epic has also confirmed it will be making changes to its “free games every two weeks” program, now giving away a freebie every week until the sale ends.

This begins with Stories Untold, a narrative adventure title from No Code. Epic Games will be providing updates on its freebies each week, so keep an eye on the store for more.

We’ve taken a look at the store and compiled some of our favourite discounts below:

Borderlands 3 (Pre-order) – £39.99

John Wick Hex (Pre-order) – £4.39

Satisfactory – £16.99

Ashen – £13.99

Close to the Sun – £14.99

Hade – £13.16

World War Z – £18.10

The Walking Dead: Final Season – £4.24

Subnautica Below Zero – £5.49

Epic Games has announced it will be making a big splash at E3 2019 with a number of new exclusives and “brand-new material” for their own games as they sponsor this year’s PC Gaming Show.

