Genshin Impact runs at 4K and 60fps on PS5 – here’s how it looks

MiHoYo has released a major new update for Genshin Impact, adding a number of new quests, heroes, mechanics and full support for the PS5 ahead of launch.

I’ve been fiddling with Genshin Impact on Sony’s new console for a couple of weeks now. While it has soared past performance problems found on older consoles and presents at a respectable resolution, it was still capped at 30 frames per second.

Update 1.1 removes this restriction, allowing the free-to-play RPG to take full advantage of the new console’s powerful hardware. The results are downright transformative, making the acts of exploring, fighting and simply existing in the world of Genshin Impact feel so much nicer.

We’ve captured some footage which you can check out below, featuring some exploration around major cities such as Monstadt and Liyue before jumping into combat with enemies that would normally tank performance on PS4 and PS4 Pro. Such ailments are nonexistent on PS5, which will likely be a blessing for many.

Some players have speculated that some visual settings have been toned down to reach such a level of performance, while changes have also been made on PS4 to try and smooth out what is an undeniably rough experience.

The world itself is still bursting with life and colour, but certain locations definitely lack the saturated liveliness they had before this update. At the time of writing, this is also the PS4 version of Genshin Impact I have installed, it remains unclear if and when a dedicated PS5 client will be made available. Loading times are much improved, too.

For a bit of context, here is how Genshin Impact presented on PS5 prior to the latest update. The performance is immediately noticeable, and I will honestly find it hard to return to such a framerate. Beyond V-Sync, there is no way to modify visual settings of your own volition in the game right now.

PS5 will launch in select territories tomorrow, before arriving in the UK and Europe on November 19. Here’s what we thought in our 4.5/5 review: “It’s a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the coming generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or growing library of worthwhile exclusives.”

