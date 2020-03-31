Gamescom 2020 stepping up digital presence in fear of Covid-19 cancellation

Gamescom will be “significantly expanding” its digital presence this year in wake of concerns that the consumer show may be called off due to Covid-19 concerns.

The statement released today provides a clearer indication of plans going forward, announcing “an evaluation will be made in mid-May” to determine whether Gamescom will take place “on-site” at its usual venue in Cologne. At the time, we highly doubt it will.

“If an on-site event is possible, there will also be more information at that stage with regard to which changes need to be made in order to fully ensure the health of all visitors,” the statement explains.

As a compromise for such a situation, Gamescom has also said it will be expanding its digital presence, so a virtual event of sorts will at least take place from August 25 – 29, likely to contain major news, announcements and other things from across the industry.

“In view of the corona crisis, we are now expanding all digital formats at full speed so that Gamescom 2020 can at least take place digitally in any case,” said Felix Falk, managing director of Game.

This wouldn’t be the first major gaming show to suffer cancellation at the hands of Covid-19. E3 2020, EGX Rezzed and several tournaments have also been cancelled across the globe in the interest of safety and to lower the risk of spreading infection.

In our eyes, it’s definitely the right move. Luckily, if things are canned all exhibitors and attendees of Gamescom 2020 will receive a full refund.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…