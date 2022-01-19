Games Workshop is fleshing out new lore for Total War: Warhammer 3

The Warhammer universe has a lot of lore for fans to sift through, and yet despite the hundreds of pages already available online, Creative Assembly is looking to Games Workshop to expand the universe even further for the latest Total War game.

Trusted Reviews was lucky enough to sit down and chat with Ian Roxburgh, Game Director, and Andy Hall, Principle Writer, to get a glimpse of the untouched lore that Total War: Warhammer 3 will be delving into.

When asked how new players will feel entering the Warhammer universe for the first time, Hall revealed that a lot of the interesting story elements of Warhammer 3 will feature never-before-seen details.

“A lot of the cool new stuff is actually brand new lore that we’re introducing with this game,” Hall said.

“Kislev, one of the hero factions, effectively has had a complete rejig and re-evaluation by Games Workshop for this game, so it’s almost like a brand new IP. And Cathay too, an Eastern-inspired brand new faction that we’re introducing in Warhammer 3.

“And it’s interesting because Cathay was first mentioned briefly in Warhammer lore back in the mid-80s. So it’s kind of always been there [and] never really fully fleshed out.

“Our relationship with Games Workshop allowed us to go and ask, because this is a very demon chaos heavy game and we knew we needed kind of some protagonist factions, [for] some kind of light to fight against the darkness. And we asked whether we could possibly look at Cathay and they agreed and not only that, they set about flushing out that IP for us.

“I mean, realising Cathay – a race that’s only ever been talked about and barely hinted at in the source material – and seeing that come to life was what was very engaging,” Hall went on to say.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is set to launch on 17 February 2022, so you only have to wait a few weeks until you can check out all the new factions for yourself.

If you want to find out more about Total Warhammer 3, check out our hands-on review and keep an eye out on Trusted Reviews for more interviews with Ian Roxburgh and Andy Hall.