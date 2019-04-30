Here’s all the games coming to Xbox Games with Gold in May 2019

Microsoft has announced all of the freebies coming to Xbox One and Xbox 360 as part of Games with Gold next month.

The May 2019 selection isn’t teeming with blockbusters like many players would like, but does come packaged with a few hidden gems.

First is up is The Golf Club 2, one of the finer simulators in recent years to depict the sport, and it also features official PGA Tour licensing.

Next up is Marooners, which seems to be a chaotically charming party experience that you can enjoy alone or alongside a few friends on the sofa.

On the Xbox 360 side of things we have Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon and Comic Jumper, which will both be available throughout the month on different dates.

Insect Armageddon is a wonderfully cheesy arcade shooter where you take on the role of an elite defense force tasked with wiping out an endless invasion of aliens and bugs.

We’ve compiled the full list of games alongside their respective dates below:

Marooners ( May 1-31 )

The Golf Club 2 ( May 16-June 15 )

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon ( May 1-15 )

Comic Jumper (May 16-31)

As per usual, all of the Xbox 360 offerings will be available to download and play and Xbox One thanks to the console’s backwards compatibility feature. However, none of this month’s selection has been enhanced for 4K on Xbox One X.

