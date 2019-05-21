Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is working on an open-world RPG with FromSoftware – report

In a recent blog post, acclaimed author George R.R. Martin announced he had “consulted on a videogame out of Japan.”

Known for the beloved ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ series of novels, otherwise known as Game of Thrones, Martin is arguably the biggest fantasy writer on the planet right now.

Now, he’s taking a dive into videogame consultancy, and the project might be helmed by none other than Dark Souls’ creator FromSoftware.

A video published by Spawn Wave earlier this year explored the rumour that FromSoftware’s next project after Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice would be an open-world experience with Martin positioned as a lead writer.

It will apparently follow the player as they explore a world comprised of various kingdoms, with abilities gained from besting the leaders of each house. So far, so very Game of Thrones.

Gematsu has also spilled a few more beans on the rumoured project, with someone familiar with the title saying it possesses the acronym ‘GR’ and will be announced at Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference.

Boasting a huge open-world, horse riding and other rumoured mechanics, it sounds like a brave departure for FromSoftware and something we’d love to see.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, known for directing Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, has helmed the project for the past three years, according to Gematsu’s source.

Bandai Namco is penned as the publisher, who have worked with FromSoftware many times in the past. Now, will this rumoured project end up being an Xbox exclusive or go multi-platform?

