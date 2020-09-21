Game install sizes mean the PS5 SSD won’t stay empty for very long

Sony has revealed exactly how much space will be required for some of the titles coming to PS5 this November, and it seems the 825GB SSD will be in for a tough ride.

We all know that install sizes for the latest games can border on the ridiculous, with dozens of gigabytes required for the base experience and even more so for updates and expansions that could arrive after launch.

It’s one of modern gaming’s biggest foils, and this likely won’t change with the arrival of a new generation. Now, Sony has revealed exactly how much space we will need on our consoles to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls.

According to the official website, Insomniac Games’ open-world superhero adventure will require a minimum of 50GB. If you take into account the remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man alongside it, this increases to a hefty 105GB. We imagine the approximate install size will be around that amount, since the final tally can often change.

Demon’s Souls will require a minimum of 66GB, meaning that both games come in above the average amount of memory we’d expect a game to occupy. However, this is likely a sign of things to come with the increased number of assets and quality of visuals expected from next-generation titles. All of those fancy textures need to be stored somewhere.

It’s worth taking into account that the way in which PS5 will approach gaming installs will differ compared to its older siblings, likely as a way of both prioritising and saving space. For example, you’ll to choose which parts of a game you’d like to install. So if you’re playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War you could keep the campaign on ice if your entire focus is on the multiplayer side of things.

We haven’t seen this new feature in practice, but hopefully it’s implemented into the new console seamlessly. You will also be able to upgrade your storage with external solutions, although Sony recommends you find an SSD with the same speed of the system to truly take advantage of what the PS5 can do, otherwise expected faster loading times and less seamless experiences overall.

The PS5 will be launching both its physical and digital editions on November 12 in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, NZ, South Korea. The rest of the world, including the UK, can get their hands on the console on November 19.

