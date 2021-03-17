Free Horizon Zero Dawn for PS4 and PS5 headlines epic Play At Home drop

Sony has announced the next ten free games it is offering PS4 and PS5 users as part of its Play At Home initiative, including Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

The scheme, which is already offering Ratchet and Clank free for the next couple of weeks, will add Horizon Zero Dawn on April 20 at 4am BST in the UK. The game, and others in the content drop, will be available for PS4 and PS5 gamers.

After its release for PS4 and PS4 Pro in 2018, we called Horizon Zero Dawn the most beautiful console game ever and afforded it 4.5 out of a possible 5 stars. The 2020 Complete Edition, which users will be able to download and keep through Play At Home, includes the expansion packs. It’s unquestionable one of the best PS4 games of the entire era.

Prior to the headliner, the next Play At Home content drop features a selection of free games, designed to appease a wide range of gamers. All of them are free, to keep and don’t require a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Enter the Gungeon, Abzu, Rez Infinite (PS4 and PSVR), Subnautica, The Witness will be available to download from March 26. PSVR games Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast will also be available. All of those titles will be available until April 23 04:00 BST.

None of the titles match up to the blockbuster Horizon Zero Dawn, but the popular gunfight dungeon crawler Enter The Gungeon is a fun and popular title with a host of enjoyable boss fights. Puzzle game, The Witness is also another indie darling and earned a 4.5 star rating from Trusted Reviews in 2017.

Our reviewer wrote: “Break it down and The Witness is nothing more than variations of the same simple maze puzzle, spread across a gorgeous island setting. However, the visuals, the audio, the atmosphere and a brilliant structure – not to mention the relentlessly playful, imaginative puzzle design – transform it into something so much more. You’ll have your own opinion of whether The Witness is a masterpiece or not, but this artsy, cerebral puzzler is the kind of game obsessions are made of.”