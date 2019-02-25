Free game: X-files inspired adventure game Thimbleweed Park is free on the Epic Games Store

Only three things are for sure in this life. Death, taxes, and a new free game on the Epic Games Store every two weeks. This time, it’s an The X-Files homage from the creators of Maniac Mansion, Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick.

Small confession to make here, I actually have never played Thimbleweed Park, because adventure games make me feel stupid. Still, I checked a few YouTube videos and I can confirm it’s a point-and-click adventure game and it seems to have a sense of humour. That’s nice, isn’t it?

Released in 2017, Thimbleweed Park casts you in the shoes of dynamic duo Ray and Reyes as they investigate a murder in the titular town of Thimbleweed Park, and get up to hijinks and misadventure as you try to get to the bottom of things.

The game is available as part of Epic Games Store’s push to bring users to the storefront with the promise of free games. As a result, getting Thimbleweed Park for free is pretty easy: just log in to the Epic Games Store app, which you’ll already have if you got any of the previous games or have played Fortnite on your PC, and then you just click on Thimbleweed Park and go through the order purchase. Don’t worry, no money is involved at any stage. Just take your free game and run to the hills. You can get it for free up to the 7th March. It’s a little less than the usual two week window, but I was a little tardy in noticing.

I don’t have much else to offer. I’ve been writing about these games after two weeks for months now. Take the free game, add it to your backlog, and despair. Or don’t. The choice is yours. It’s sat at 83 percent on OpenCritic though.

Also you get to explore a pillow factory.

That’s all I’ve got. Free game fans will note that next up is Slime Rancher. I imagine I’ll write about that, too.

