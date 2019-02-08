Free game alert: Axiom Verge is free on the Epic Games store until February 21st

The Epic Games store has done it again, giving out another classic indie game, Axiom Verge, to users of the service for free. There’s a catch though, you’ll need to redeem the game before February 21st.

Usually, I must admit we write these so we can inform our deputy mobile editor Alex Walker-Todd that there is a free game he should get on to the service and collect, but this one has me excited because although I’ve always wanted to, I’ve never actually made time for Axiom Verge, despite being a massive fan of pretty much every Metroidvania ever.

2015, when Axiom Verge launched, was a different time. But at the time the game was winning praise for its innovative world and interesting game mechanics.

Axiom Verge is the latest in a long line of games that Epic are handing out to users in an effort to encourage them to use their market place. The developer of Axiom Verge, Tom Happ, ran into trouble when he tried to cull all of Valve’s dll’s upon the game’s release on the Epic Games store, excluding all files with the word steam in the title.

Unfortunately, this included steam.xnb, a sound effect for some steam in the game. Without thise, entering a certain point later in the game would brick the game, causing a hard crash.

Happ has already fixed the bug, reported by several users, but it’s a fun look at what goes on behind the scenes in game development.

I’ll be digging into Axiom Verge this weekend, keen to experience both a beloved Metroidvania, but also any game that can look like the grimy hellscape above. It’s beautiful and I want to go to there.

Why not pick it up yourself? Click onto Epic Games launcher — which you’ll already have if you play Fortnite — and click through to Axiom Verge. Go through the order process and you’ll have the game to keep.

If you download the game, why not let us know how you like it? We’re on Twitter on @TrustedReviews, waiting for your messages.