Frantic Inventory is a new card coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena

Magic: The Gathering Arena’s Core Set 2021 is drawing ever closer, and Wizards of the Coast has provided Trusted Reviews with an exclusive look at one of the set’s new cards.

We also talked with some of the minds behind Magic The Gathering, touching upon how this upcoming set will attempt to make the daunting card game far more accessible for potential newcomers. But first, let’s touch on the new addition.

Frantic Inventory is an instant common spell card belonging to the blue colour, and costs two mana to cast onto the field at any given time. It is capable of turning the game tide if used effectively enough.

It allows you to draw a card, then draw cards equal to the number of cards named Frantic Inventory in your graveyard. So it seems you’ll need to have a keen awareness of your deck layout to truly take advantage of this card. Hardcore fans might find it similar to ‘Accumulated Knowledge’ and ‘Take Inventory’ from past sets.

The card description is surprisingly sassy, with the women featured in the card packing away her belongings in a rush as she spouts, “Another village, another angry mob. Why do I even bother unpacking?” We feel you, Frantic Inventory. We feel you.

Magic The Gathering: Arena’s Core Set 2021 will launch on June 25 with an assortment of exciting new cards. Wizards of the Coast hopes this will be a great entry point for newcomers, telling Trusted Reviews that “this set has a ton to offer both types of players – good learning tools, splashy powerful cards, and a sampling of the different kinds of fun the game has to offer.”

“It’s always a balancing act when you’re trying to create a single set of cards that will work well for someone playing their first game of Magic, and someone playing their thousandth game. The Core Set 2021 team really rose to the challenge,” Mark Heggen, Product Architect on Magic: The Gathering tells us.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…