Framerate on Xbox Series X will be down to developers, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft has expanded on what performance players can expect on Xbox Series X, and whether or not such things will be uniform across every game on the platform.

Speaking on Twitter, Xbox marketing director Aaron Greenberg said that developers will decide how to utilise the next-gen console when it comes to both framerate and resolution.

“Ultimately, it is up to individual developers to determine how they leverage the power and speed of Xbox Series X,” Greenberg said.

This comment comes shortly after a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would reach “at least 30fps” on the platform, which could be less than some are expecting given it’s next-gen hardware.

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games

60fps will be the performance target for all games on Xbox Series X, although Microsoft has stressed that developers can choose to go above or below this number depending on what best fits the experience they are developing.

“Xbox Series X allows developers to exceed standard 60 FPS output in favor of heightened realism or fast-paced action,” the company said in a recent press release. We imagine specific examples will surface closer to the console’s release once we have a better idea of its launch library.

This news is especially interesting when put alongside this week’s reveal of Unreal Engine 5, showcased with a demo running in real-time on PS5. With these new tools, developers will be capable of creating larger, more ambitious worlds than ever before. Here’s hoping maintaining won’t become a major obstacle in the new generation.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…