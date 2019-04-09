The Fortnite World Cup puts $30 million up for grabs this July

Epic Games has announced the Fortnite World Cup, a huge esports competition that will see $30 million dollars on the line during the grand finale.

The event will take place from July 26th until July 28th at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre’s Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

If you’re local to the area or keen to travel all that way to attend the tournament, you can pre-register your interest here for a chance to obtain tickets.

It’s impressive that Fortnite competitions have ticket security to rival a Taylor Swift concert, indicative of how popular this battle royale title has become.

The World Cup features some ludicrous price money, boasting a price pool of $30 million. Winners of Solo and Duo tournaments will net $3 million each, while $50,000 will go to other participants.

Fortnite remains the biggest game in the world right now, attracting millions of players across multiple platforms since its inception. And if you’re any good, there could be some money in it for you.

Despite competitors like Apex Legends and PUBG giving Fortnite a formidable run for its money, it remains one of the best thanks to frequent, truly creative updates. Here’s a snippet from our review:

‘Fortnite’s stylish looks and risk-taking ideas are what’s made it into the powerhouse you know today. Mention Fortnite to kids anywhere and they’ll probably know what you’re on about. In emulating pop culture with its meme-like dances and Pixar-good-looks, Fortnite has became pop culture itself.’

Will you be checking out the Fortnite World Cup? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.