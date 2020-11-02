Fortnite will run at 4K/60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X and it’s coming at launch

Epic Games has detailed everything about Fortnite on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ahead of its next-gen launch next week.

The announcement was made earlier today on the battle royale’s official website, confirming that the next generation vision of Fortnite will be arriving on new consoles the very first day they’re available.

Given its popularity, it makes perfect sense that Epic Games would want to cater to its audience on the new platforms so quickly, and it seems we can look forward to a number of worthwhile visual and performance improvements that simply weren’t possible on consoles before.

Fortnite will run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The flagship consoles will also benefit from dynamic visuals and physics such as “grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.”

Sony’s DualSense controller will also be taken into account for a more immersive experience. “Haptic feedback makes it feel like you’re holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. In addition to general vibration support, we’ve integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller.”

Fortnite will support PS5 activities, meaning you will be able to seamlessly jump into your favourite mode from the home screen instead of waiting for the entire game to load. This should save precious time when linking up with your squad. Player can also carry their progression over from the last generation with minimal fuss, meaning all skins and other cosmetics will remain untouched.

As for the Xbox Series S, it will target 1080p at 60fps while supporting the majority of visual enhancements available on PS5 and Series X. While you won’t be receiving the same level of image clarity, it’s wonderful to hear that the less powerful console will still be no slouch when it comes to Fortnite.

