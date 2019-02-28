Fortnite has its own version of Apex Legends’ ping system in latest update

One of Apex Legends most talked about features, the ping system that can be used to communicate with teammates without needing a mic, has appeared in Fortnite’s season 8 update.

Fortnite’s season 8 update is pirate-themed, but it’s quietly brought the shiny new ping system to Fortnite, letting you communicate with your teammates with a button press rather than hopping onto voice. That’s useful if you don’t have a mic or if perhaps you’ve queued up with people from around the world that don’t share a common language.

You’ll need to point things out. Fortnite’s season 8 update has added a bunch of new map features, including a volcano. Elsewhere, there’s a pirate fort, pirate cannons, some pirate cosmetics, and reportedly a whole bunch of secrets. The ping should help you point out the hidden stuff, but also take out enemies that are trying to blow up your huge tower.

If you’re not building a huge tower to defend it from interlopers, what are you even doing with Fortnite? Yes, I admit I am very bad at Fortnite.

Perhaps the ping system will help out with that, though. I haven’t gotten a chance to properly test it out yet, but if it is as fully functioned as Apex Legends, it could make the game substantially easier to play with random groups. Now get out there and get a victory royale.

