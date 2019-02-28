Fortnite Season 8 adds cannons, lava, volcanos and more dabbing

Fortnite Season 8 is here, and this massive patch could shake up the game with several big adjustments to Fortnite’s map.

Fortnite’s map changes always read like troubling accounts of harrowing natural disasters, so let’s try to get past it and say that the Wailing Woods have been burnt down and replaced by a giant volcano and nearby jungle, with the jungle itself adding a concealed collection of pyramids tucked away inside. Elsewhere, a giant pirate cove, Lazy Lagoon, is now on the northern edge of the map.

Elsewhere on the map, there are volcanic air vents which blow players into the sky if stood on. These take the place of the Stormwing Planes, which were introduced last season but have already been found wanting by Epic, who has chucked them into the out of play ‘vault’ for this season.

Still, if you’re hungry for vehicles, the nautical nonsense of the pirate cannon might be something you wish. These can be pushed around the map and then fire cannon balls which can damage structures or players. If you’re feeling bold you can even load yourself into the cannon and fire yourself.

Also, the infinite dab has been extended from 11 hours to 12 hours when it’s used in the lobby. Oof.

As patch notes go, Fortnite’s are pretty fun. Items are rotated in and out of play regularly which keeps things sounding fresh, but they’re also not afraid to go in two-footed with sweeping changes to see what sticks. Which is how we’ve ended up canning shopping carts for this season in addition to the planes. Don’t worry though, they could all come back at any time, potentially with a few tweaks.

Want full patch notes? We’ve got you covered.