Fortnite now has a performance mode on PC – here’s what it does

Epic Games has introduced a new performance mode for the PC version of Fortnite, allowing those with less powerful gaming machines to still enjoy the battle royale.

Those who picked up PS5 and Xbox Series X will have received a huge upgrade to Fortnite thanks to the new hardware, rewarded with enhanced visuals and performance across the board.

Now, Epic Games is keen to reward PC players in a similar fashion with a new performance mode. “We’re launching a new performance mode on all PCs that meet Fortnite’s minimum specifications,” reads a post on Epic Games’ website.

“Available in Alpha, Performance Mode will be selectable through the in-game settings menu and offers significant performance gains by trading out visual quality to lower memory usage and lighten the load on CPU and GPU.”

Players will need to enable the mode themselves to make their rig compatible, but it seems like a great way to attract those who aren’t sporting the latest CPU or GPU, and it’s not like Fortnite is the most demanding game in the world anyway. There’s also now an option to disable high-resolution textures, if you want an extra boost in framerate.

Fortnite recently kicked off its latest season, which does away with all its Marvel heroes in favour of a world that is splintered into multiple different realities. At the time of writing, characters such as The Mandalorian, Kratos and Master Chief have been introduced. The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon and Michonne are set to debut later this week, so who knows what will come next.

I recently revisited Fortnite, and here’s what I thought in our updated review: “Fortnite is a battle royale phenomenon no matter how far you slice it, evolving from an underwhelming third-person shooter into one of the biggest and most recognisable brands on the planet. Epic Games has achieved something truly special here, and I’m eager to watch its growth go even further.”