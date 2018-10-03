New Fortnite malware wants to hack your Bitcoin wallet and Steam account

The popularity of Fortnite is no secret, so it’s hardly surprising that malware scammers continue to viciously target gamers keen to feed their addiction.

There’s nothing new about Fortnite-related vulnerabilities, but the latest security risk is one of the most malignant to date, according to researchers at Malwarebytes.

They’ve unearthed a malicious piece of software lurking in the shadows of YouTube that potentially steals not only user data, but also their Bitcoins.

Posing as a Fortnite cheat on the Google-owned platform, the ‘video’ allegedly directs those who click on it to a supposed survey that needs to be completed to access the hack.

However, the security boffins say they have discovered that it actually installs a malware strain on your computer, which then sends sensitive information to a PHP file hosted in Russia – including internet browsing and Steam session details, as well as Bitcoin wallet information.

“While this particular file probably isn’t that new, it’s still going to do a fair bit of damage to anyone that runs it. Combining it with the current fever for new Fortnite content is a recipe for stolen data and a lot of cleanup required afterward,” Malwarebytes researcher Chris Boyd writes on the company’s blog.

As ever, if something you see online seems too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t let it stop you getting in on the latest gaming craze, but do exercise caution when trying to find cheeky ways to get one over on your mates.

Do you have any experience of Fortnite-related security issues? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.