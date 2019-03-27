The floor is lava in the latest Fortnite limited time mode

Epic Games has introduced a new mode to Fortnite that recreates everyone’s favourite childhood game, except this time it’s quite literal.

Update 8.20 is now available across all major consoles and devices and brings with it Floor is Lava, an all-new limited time mode.

In it, a volcano has erupted and begun spewing lava all over the map, meaning you’ll need to put your building skills to the test and reach higher ground.

Lava will move at a steady pace until the entire map is covered, acting in a similar manner to the signature battle royale circle. So, you’ve got time to formulate a plan.

You don’t need to worry about scavenging materials, as each player will be rewarded with them automatically to help out with building structures.

Aside from Floor is Lava, which has its own bespoke playlist, update 8.20 brings with it new items in the form of a Poison Trap and edible foraged items found across the map.

You can find the full list of patch notes over on Epic’s website, which goes into more granular detail regarding weapon changes and additions to Save the World.

