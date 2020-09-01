Fortnite confirmed to get ray tracing update

Fortnite is officially confirmed to be getting ray tracing and DLSS support when played on a PC equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card.

This means Fortnite will benefit from the advanced light-rendering technology that has upgraded the visuals for the likes of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Control and Minecraft RTX. This includes improved reflections on metallic and water surfaces, as well as improved and more realistic sunlight effects.

Nvidia made the announcement during its GeForce Special Event, ahead of the official reveal of the Nvidia Ampere graphics cards. Of course, only Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards will be able to run these new Fortnite features, so if you’ve got an AMD Radeon or Nvidia GTX GPU, you’ll unfortunately be out of luck.

However, with the upcoming AMD Big Navi, PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware confirmed to support ray tracing too, Fortnite could potentially be embracing the ray tracing technology on multiple GPU platforms in the future.

There’s an argument to be made whether Fortnite will benefit that much from ray tracing, considering its cartoonish looks and fast-paced gameplay. Ray tracing technology is usually very demanding for the GPU too, and so can see frame-rate performance plummet. That’s very important for an eSports title like Fornite, where performance is more important than visual quality.

Fortunately Fortinte will also support DLSS 2.0, which can boost the frame-rate performance by using AI upscaling. We were very impressed with this technology when reviewing Death Stranding on PC, as it can counteract the performance loss that ray tracing can incur.

Nvidia didn’t confirm when ray tracing and DLSS support will arrive for Fortnite, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as soon as hear more information.

