Forsaken PS5 console exclusive has been delayed for months

Square Enix has announced that its eagerly awaited action-RPG Forspoken – which is a console-exclusive for PS5 at launch – has been delayed by a full five months.

The potential Elden Ring rival from the makers of Final Fantasy 15 was initially intended to launch on March 24. However, that has now slipped to October 11. Studio Luminous Productions is opting to take more time to polish the game, which will also be available on PC when it arrives.

In a now-familiar statement published to Twitter, the development team said it was playing the long game and prioritising ensuring the experience lasts for years and years to come.

It reads: “We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022. Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important to us.

“To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can’t wait for you to experience Frey’s journey this fall. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to sharing more about Forspoken with you soon.”

Forspoken is a brand new IP and a big release for Square Enix following the underwhelming box office reception for Guardians of the Galaxy.

The game will see the protagonist Frey Holland (played by Ella Balinska), a modern day New Yorker, transported to a place called Athia. Wizard of Oz-style, she’ll need to find a way back home. To do so, she’ll need to help destroy corruption in Athia (which seems to be a literal malevolent force), with the help of a magic bracelet.

You can see the most recent trailer, launched at The Game Awards a couple of months back, below.