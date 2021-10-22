Football Manager 2022 realises Premier League fans’ worst fears

Football Manager 2022 is widely available soon and it’s safe to say gamers seeking less of a rewarding challenge and more of a direct path to success will be taking over Newcastle United.

Previously, the remit of precisely no-one outside of the North East of England and their direct descendants, the Magpies are now likely to become one of the most popular clubs in the game to manage.

No-one has ever questioned the painstaking accuracy that goes into Sports Interactive’s management simulator and once again the art is imitating life.

Just like Premier League clubs in the real world, FM clubs are going to have to compete with a Newcastle United transfer budget of £200 million for the new manager, giving them enough to buy their way to Premier League and Champions League success, provided the manager isn’t a complete moron who wastes it all.

As the Shields Gazette reports, you’ll be able to add any of the takings from selling players to the transfer kitty too. We’re not sure whether the accuracy of the game stretches far enough that top players can be convinced to move to the north east, but we’ll soon find out.

Why do Newcastle suddenly have this insane budget? Well, the Geordies have just been taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund that’s absolutely not a sports washing operation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, no-siree.

Taking over a mega-rich super-club might seem like cheating at the game, but it’s happening in real life and the Premier League seems unbothered about it, so we guess it’s fair game?

Football Manager 2022 arrives on November 9 and will be available on day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. However, it’s currently available in early access. Those who pre-ordered the game can play two weeks early.

The game includes a brand new match system, along with an improved transfer deadline day, that’s likely to feature a lot more activity from the aforementioned Newcastle United.