Final Fantasy 7 Remake will still release in multiple parts, Square Enix has confirmed

Square Enix has confirmed Final Fantasy 7 Remake is still planned as an episodic release with multiple parts.

This was confirmed in a Japanese press release following the reveal of a new gameplay trailer last week, and it seems to be a polarizing decision.

Game director Tetsuya Nomura made it clear that a multi-part release was planned for Final Fantasy 7 Remake when it was first shown off over three years ago, and that hasn’t changed.

“With Final Fantasy VII Remake, we already have a preexisting story, so it wouldn’t really make sense if that isn’t encompassed in a multi-part series… So if we’re just looking at each of these parts, one part should be on par with the scale of one Final Fantasy XIII game,” producer Yoshinori Kitase said to Game Informer in 2016.

Considering the latest trailer only showcased events and characters we know from the original’s first disc (which launched across 3 back in 1997), it seems we’ve only seen footage from the first part so far.

We see Cloud, Barrett and the rest of AVALANCHE launching their assault on Shinra’s Mako Reactor and glimpses from Aerith’s first appearance. It all looks beautiful, and we’ll see more of it at E3 2019.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is currently in development exclusively for PS4 with no word on other platforms yet. It’s safe to assume that the remaining parts will either be cross-platform or launch for PS5, which will be backwards compatible with the older console.

Square Enix is yet to announce any release details for the long-awaited remake, although the first part, with any luck, might receive a launch date at E3 next month.

How about you? Are you excited for this JRPG remake of a classic? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.