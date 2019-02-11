Final Fantasy 14 is free right now thanks to Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime is giving away Final Fantasy 14: Starter Edition to active subscribers as its latest freebie.

The Starter Edition includes the base game, A Realm Reborn, and will be available alongside a 30 day subscription until May 3, 2019.

A Realm Reborn includes all story content prior to the first expansion, meaning you’re free to play up until Level 50, adopting all the quests and classes you want.

This is somewhat more substantial than the normal free trial, which stops players from levelling past 35 and creating multiple characters.

It’s worth noting that some classes, such as the Red Mage and Astrologian, are locked behind the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions.

Be aware that once your 30-day trial is over you’ll need to pay £8.99 per month to continue playing, which is the standard rate for MMORPGs.

It’s likely that Square Enix is eager to increase interest in Final Fantasy 14 prior to launch of its latest expansion: Shadowbringers, which will release for PS4, PC and Mac on July 4.

Have you played Final Fantasy 14? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.