Final Fantasy 14 is free to download and keep on PS4 right now

Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn is currently available to download and keep forever on PS4, an offer which will only be around for a limited time.

The promotion is international and will last until May 26th, meaning you’ve got a few more days to jump onto the PlayStation Store and redeem your copy of the hugely popular MMORPG.

If you take advantage of this freebie you’ll also be entitled to 30 days of game time, meaning you won’t need to pay a monthly subscription until the trial runs out. Keep in mind you’ll need to have a Square Enix account to sign in and play. Fortunately, there’s no requirement for PlayStation Plus.

Final Fantasy 14 is one of the world’s biggest MMORPGS, having attracted tens of millions of players since its relaunch in 2013. The base game has been enhanced with a trio of fantastic expansions which have proven both critically and commercially successfully.

A Realm Reborn hasn’t aged wonderfully, and features a number of sections which take far too long to overcome, an issue which Square Enix is aware of and aims to address in an upcoming patch. It aims to streamline large parts of the vanilla campaign so new players can progress faster and more efficiently.

The three expansions – Heavensward, Stormblood and Shadowbringers – are easily the highlight of Final Fantasy 14, and you’d be best to reach them as quickly as possible to join friends who might already be deep into the world or take advantage of endgame content. It will take you hundreds of hours, but it’s a journey worth taking.

We imagine a new expansion will arrive in the years to come, and with any luck we’ll see a version of Final Fantasy 14 arrive for PS5 and Xbox Series X so we can jump onto the new platforms without leaving our progress behind. Alongside Final Fantasy 7 Remake, this is one of the franchises’ brightest sparks right now.

