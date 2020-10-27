FIFA and Madden NFL 21 hit PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 4

The annual FIFA and Madden updates are always popular Christmas presents and now early PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can write it down on their letters to Santa.

EA Sports has announced the next-gen version of FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 games will arrive on December 4 and will be available for both new consoles. However, those who buy the game now, for current-gen systems, will get a free upgrade when the upgraded version is ready for kick-off.

EA points out the “dual entitlement” scheme for those playing on Xbox One and PS4 will see their Ultimate Team, Volta Football and other modes transfer over to the new system too.

The free upgrade offer will be available until Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22 go on sale next year. EA says those buying the PS4/Xbox One discs can also apply to a digital version on the next-gen console.

Digital-to-digital upgrades should be automatic when you log into your PSN or Xbox account on the next-gen console. All content and progression transfers will, naturally, require an internet connection.

FIFA 21 earned four of a potential five stars from our reviewer Max Parker, who called it an “often great football game”

He wrote: “FIFA 21 is an often great football game, packed with content and modes. The few gameplay tweaks that are here make for a better overall experience and keeping Volta around adds some variety. The redesign of career mode though focuses on the wrong features and feels like a wannabe Football Manager without any of the depth.”

We haven’t reviewed this year’s Madden NFL instalment, but it didn’t exactly go over well with gamers. The company recently brought Colin Kaepernick back to the game as the top free agent, which may convince more players to jump aboard the next-gen version.

