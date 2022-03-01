FIFA 23 could finally united gamers on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

While it increasingly appears as if FIFA 23 could be the last in the long-running EA Sports series, it could go out on a high by finally allowing gamers on Xbox, PlayStation and PC to play with and against each other.

According to a leak, FIFA 23 will be the first to support crossplay, meaning gamers on the three major gaming platforms will be able to compete against each other in online games. The word comes from the xFire site, which says the crossplay feature will apply to all of the game modes.

Elsewhere, the report claims the next game will offer the chance to play in both the men’s and women’s World Cups for the first time, thanks to expanded licensing agreements. The article from Tom Henderson – known for his Battlefield game leaks – also claims EA Sports is improving the Hypermotion Technology debuted in last year’s FIFA 22 instalment.

“The technology has been enhanced tenfold, and now allows the development team to capture animations from real footballers in real matches using stadium cameras, eliminating the need for Xsens suits,” the report says.

None of these details have been announced or confirmed by EA Sports, and we probably won’t hear much about the game for the next few weeks, giving it’s unlikely to arrive until September this year.

The report comes amid the backdrop of a potential shake up of the franchise as FIFA and EA Sports weigh up whether it’s the right idea to renew their licensing agreement.

Just last week it emerged EA Sports sees the FIFA name as a hindrance, which prevents the developer being more innovative and inventive with game modes outside of the 11 vs 11 paradigm.

In a meeting with employees late last year, EA CEO Andrew Wilson reportedly said: “As we’ve looked to the future we want to grow the franchise, and ironically the FIFA licence has actually been an impediment to that.

“Our players tell us they want more modes of play, different things beyond 11v11 and different types of gameplay. I would tell you, it’s been a fight to get FIFA to acknowledge the types of things that we want to create, because they say our licence only covers certain categories.”