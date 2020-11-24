FIFA 21 on PS5 has a big advantage over Xbox Series X/S

For months we’ve been hearing about how our favourite games will be even better on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Last week, EA Sports spilled the beans on Madden, now it’s time for FIFA 21.

The FIFA 21 update for PS5 will offer more than just visual upgrades, the DualSense controller will also provide a gameplay boost only available on Sony’s next-gen system.

Sony’s new adaptive triggers will add resistance when your players are becoming fatigued. This is a handy means of letting you know it might be time to make a sub to add some fresh legs. EA is also introducing haptic feedback specific to the foot used for a shot, for example.

“With more control over both the intensity and the location of the haptic feedback, you’ll now feel things like powerful left-footed shots with vibrations on the left side of the controller, and more intense feedback from crunching head-on tackles than when players jostle for position at corners or free-kicks,” a post on the PlayStation blog reads.

It’s not a groundbreaking development, but it is one example of how the PlayStation 5 will improve life for games, and we’re just getting started.

EA Sports is also taking advantage of the game’s Activity Cards, which will enable gamers to hop into their favourite modes directly from the home screen. Sony says this will allow FIFA 21 players to go from home screen to kick off in under two seconds.

Elsewhere, Sony is also promising “next level visuals” and says a new deferred lighting system called “LiveLight Rendering creates ultra-realistic football environments. You’ll see visually stunning recreations of the world’s biggest stadiums like Anfield and the Parc des Princes that make them feel more alive than ever before.”

EA Sports is also boosting the atmosphere, including pre-match cinematic, like fans coming through the turnstiles and scenes in the stands when the goals go in. Meanwhile, you’ll see players act in more lifelike ways, for example, they’ll wipe sweat from their brows after a long run.

Those buying the PS4 version now will also get the next-gen update when it arrives on December 4. The same is true of the Xbox Series X/S versions coming at the same time.

