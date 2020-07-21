FIFA 21 cover stars tipped ahead of official reveal trailer launch

The real-life Premier League season might be coming to an end this weekend, but FIFA 21 season is just about to commence.

It appears this year’s instalment of EA Sports will premiere this Thursday July 23 with the official reveal trailer. That’s according to the official EA Sports FIFA YouTube page which already has a placeholder. The trailer will air at 4pm UK time.

However, a closer look at the meta data for the video could give us a hint at the potential cover stars for this year’s instalment of the classic football sim. Twitter user @ChrissyG_x spotted several prominent names within the video tags.

They are Kylian Mbappe of Paris St Germain, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold representing the Premier League, Erling Braut Håland who plays for Dortmund in Germany and João Félix who plays in Spain for Atletico Madrid.

Those tags have since been removed, but were screenshotted by the user before EA could swoop in and remove the evidence.

EA has started using multiple cover stars for the game’s various editions in the last couple of years after years of dominance by the likes of Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

FIFA 20 featured Real Madrid playmaker Eden Hazard on the standard edition, while Liverpool linchpin Virgil Van Dijk was on the cover of the Champions edition of the game. The Ultimate edition featured French legend Zinedine Zidane.

The cover stars tend to generate a host of publicity for the game, but loyal fans will be keen to see what FIFA 21 will bring to the table in terms of advancements – especially with for the next-gen versions of the title. We saw a tiny bit of showreel footage from the PS5 and Xbox One versions around a month ago, but this should be a much greater showcase for the franchise.

Electronic Arts has already revealed FIFA 21 will be coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 9, 2020. The release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will likely emerge when we know when the consoles will arrive.

