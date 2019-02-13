February Nintendo Direct: How to watch all of tonight’s big announcements

Nintendo has announced a Direct presentation set to take place this week that will shine a light on upcoming releases.

Primarily, this Direct will focus on major Nintendo Switch titles set to debut in 2019, with Fire Emblem: Three Houses being given specific mention.

February Nintendo Direct – Where can I watch it?

You can watch all of the action as it unfolds below, or over on Nintendo’s official Twitch channel if you’ve registered for an account.

February Nintendo Direct – When does it start?

Nintendo has announced that its upcoming direct presentation will take place on February 13 at 10pm GMT, 2pm PT and 5pm ET respectively. Another late night for British gamers it is!

As for the length of the presentation, this Direct will last for approximately 35 minutes, meaning we’re likely to receive a healthy dose of news throughout. It’s worth noting that Nintendo won’t be touching on any 3DS titles this time around, leaving Switch to hog the spotlight.

We’d love to see more information on Super Smash Bros Ultimate downloadable content, Yoshi’s Crafted World and perhaps a few unannounced games to beef out the console’s yearly release schedule would also be welcome. Finding out more about Fire Emblem: Three Houses will be excellent, too!

