Fast and Furious Crossroads receives all-new gameplay trailer and release date

Slightly Mad Studios has announced that Fast and Furious Crossroads has been delayed to August, while also providing us with a healthy chunk of new gameplay footage.

First unveiled at The Game Awards 2019, the chaotic tie-in to the blockbuster film franchise has only been shown to the public a handful of times, and hasn’t exactly blown our socks off thus far.

You can watch the gameplay trailer below, which features an assortment of cars chasing after or driving away from giant hoverboats, rockets and other silly things. It reminds us of Twisted Metal or Full-Auto, with the player’s car capable of firing rockets and grappling hooks to tackle enemies:

Originally set for a May release, Fast and Furious Crossroads will now launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on August 7. It will tell a new story in the franchise universe, although will feature a bunch of familiar characters portrayed by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson.

Sadly there is no sign of John Cena, although you wouldn’t be able to see him even if he was in Crossroads. It will likely be a fun, over-the-top caper that involves countless explosions and nonsensical displays of physics. Exactly what we signed up for.

If we’re being brutally honest, the visuals and gameplay mechanics aren’t really up the standard we’d expect from the license or Slightly Mad Studios, especially after coming off the developer’s fantastic duo of Project Cars titles. But never judge a book by its cover, this could be a cheesy surprise in the making.

