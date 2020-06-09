Far Cry 6 will be revealed next month and take players to a “more exotic location” – report

A new report has emerged which claims that Far Cry 6 will be announced at Ubisoft Forward this July, and it could be a big departure from previous titles in the series.

Set to take place on July 12, Ubisoft Forward is essentially the publisher’s digital answer to its annual press conference, which was sadly cancelled alongside the Electronic Entertainment Expo due to Covid-19.

With plenty of news and announcements to spring upon excited consumers, the upcoming presentation will feature a bunch of new games alongside detailed updates on existing ones. PS5 and Xbox Series X are just around the corner, so this year’s show could be a big one.

According to Gamereactor.dk (via TweakTown) , Far Cry 6 will be announced at Ubisoft Forward with a planned release window of 2021, and it will likely be a cross-generational release so both current and next-gen players don’t miss out.

“The last [Ubisoft] game scheduled to be released before April (unless Ubisoft decides it’s this game that should be postponed due to COVID-19 or that there are too many AAA releases in a fairly short window) is set to be a Far Cry”.

“I don’t want to ruin Ubisoft’s plans by giving you all the information, but I can say with certainty that those of you who didn’t like Far Cry 5’s North American setting are likely to find this game more interesting when it’s officially unveiled during Ubisoft Forward on July 12”.

While the majority of titles in the franchise have been well received, Far Cry’s open-world formula has grown somewhat tiresome in recent years, even with the omission of Ubisoft’s infamous towers. With any luck, Far Cry 6 will innovate upon the series while also introducing a fascinating new location to explore.

Far Cry: New Dawn was the latest entry, taking place after the nuclear apocalypse that engulfed the planet following the conclusion of Far Cry 5. It was an enjoyable outing, but recycled a few too many environments and features to feel truly compelling.

