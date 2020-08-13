Fall Guys announces its first official crossover in the form of Team Fortress 2

Mediatonic has announced that the hugely popular Fall Guys will be receiving its first major crossover skin in a new update, coming in the form of Valve’s Team Fortress 2.

The colourful battle royale platformer has been a massive hit since launching last week, having sold over 2 million copies on PC and acting as PlayStation Plus freebie for an incomprehensible amount of players. It was so popular that servers have had trouble staying up due to the demand.

It’s a blast, so it’s no surprise official crossovers have already begun. The first collaboration is with Valve’s Team Fortress 2, and will introduce a new skin inspired by the team shooter’s Scout class. It’s adorable, and will be arriving later today according to Mediatonic’s social media.

It remains unclear how much the skin itself will cost or if it will be available exclusively on PC, since you can’t exactly play Team Fortress 2 on modern consoles. If it’s the latter, perhaps we’ll see platform exclusive skins moving forward inspired by big exclusives. We can already imagine running through obstacle courses as Nathan Drake or Master Chief.

Here’s what we thought of Fall Guys in our 4/5 review: “Fall Guys is an absolute delight. It feels like a natural evolution of the battle royale genre that abandons the expectation of violence and exchanges it for a bright, colourful multiplayer experience that sinks its hooks in and refuses to let go.”

Fall Guys received its first major update earlier this week which introduced a new level alongside a handful of bug fixes. Given its success, we imagine updates such as this will be a regular occurence for Fall Guys moving forward. It has a seasonal progression model, so there’s plenty of potential for it to grow and expand in fascinating ways.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…