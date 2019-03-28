Codemasters has announced F1 2019, and it’s coming two months earlier than usual

Deep Silver and Codemasters have announced F1 2019, the latest entry in its motorsport simulation series.

Normally landing on PS4, Xbox One and PC in the latter parts of the Summer, F1 2019 will buck the trend a little bit when it launches on June 28, a couple of months earlier than anticipated.

Much like last year’s reveal, Codemasters is remaining quiet on what new features the upcoming sim will bring to the series, although players can expect new cars, tracks and increased visual fidelity.

Despite the series’ name, this will mark Codemaster’s first ever official partnership with Formula One, resulting in a specifically designed car for use in multiplayer engineered by industry veterans Ross Brawn and Pat Symonds.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to release F1® 2019 earlier in the Formula 1® Season, so that the game can be played and enjoyed at the same time that the real-world championship picture is starting to form,” said Paul Jeal, F1 Franchise Director at Codemasters.

“Our close relationship with Formula 1 has played a major part in achieving this key objective for the franchise. That in addition to our near two-year development cycle, has allowed us to develop some exciting new features and other firsts for the franchise that we can’t wait to share with our community in the coming months.”

