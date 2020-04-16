An extended version of the Xbox PC app has launched this week, specifically for ‘Xbox Insiders’. While the current Xbox PC app beta is already available to the general public, an extended version has now been made available to those on the Xbox Insider program.

The Xbox PC app allows PC gamers to try out more Xbox games on their PCs and Microsoft is now requesting more Xbox Insiders try the app out.

So, how can you get the Xbox PC App yourself? Follow the relevant link below:

An explanatory post on Xbox Wire reads: “The Xbox PC App allows you to discover and download new games with Xbox Game Pass, see what your friends are playing, and chat with them across Xbox devices (mobile, PC, and console). We’re asking Xbox Insiders in the Windows Gaming Flight to check out the Xbox PC App (Preview). Your participation helps us improve the experience for future releases!

“If you want to preview the app, you can join the Windows Gaming Flight in the Xbox Insider Hub. From there, you are also eligible for early preview versions of the Windows 10 Game Bar and early versions of the Windows 10 Gaming install services.”

The development of the Xbox PC app forms part of a wider trend – the blurring of the lines between PC and console gaming. We’ve already seen cloud game streaming platforms, like Google Stadia, and Microsoft’s own Project xCloud, blur that line. Microsoft seemingly has plans for a future where the gaming elements of its business interact more seamlessly for customers.

Age of Empires 4 is one of the upcoming titles set to bridge the gap between Microsoft’s console and its PC gaming experiences. As a strategy game, Age of Empires is traditionally a PC-based franchise, but we’re expecting the newest addition to the franchise to be available across PC and Xbox consoles.

