Everything that happened in tonight’s Nintendo Direct: Zelda, Mario, Final Fantasy and more!

Tonight saw Nintendo hold a 35 minute Direct presentation that saw a bunch of announcements for upcoming Nintendo Switch titles.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses received a lot of attention, but that didn’t stop the Japanese company from also shining a light on some other titles and truly unexpected reveals.
The SRPG will feature an abundance of new features including an all-new setting, three unique factions and the fact you will act as a professor in an ancient monastery.
Of course, you’ll also participate in combat with your students while swearing allegiance to one of three houses. You can once again choose your gender like in previous games. Oh, and it’s coming July 26, 2019. Not long to go!
Some of the biggest announcements included Super Mario Maker 2, Astral Chain and a complete remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. That last one has us particularly excited.
We also received a release date for Joker in Super Smash Bros Ultimate and confirmation that some classic Final Fantasy titles are coming to the platform. One of the most ridiculous reveals came in the form of Tetris 99, which turns the classic puzzler into a battle royale game!
Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is coming to Nintendo Switch with abundance of new features such as dual audio and soundtracks and the ability to play in a retro 2D visual aesthetic. It launches in Autumn 2019.
We’ve compiled a full list of tonight’s announcements below if you’re looking found out something specific, or maybe something you’ve been looking forward to has been unveiled!:
- Super Mario Maker 2 coming to Nintendo Switch
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order launches Summer 2019
- Boxboy series comes to Switch for the first time ever
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate Spring Update
- Captain Toad Treasure Tracker downloadable content
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night releases this summer
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 coming west on July 12
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Definitive Edition announced for Switch
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival is an adorable collection of minigames
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas gets an all-new Star Fox update this April
- Rune Factory 4 Special brings you anime farming and marriage
- Oninaki, a new JRPG title from the creators of Lost Sphear
- Yoshi’s Crafted World receives an adorable new trailer and playable demo
- Tetris Battle Royale is a thing. Yes, we’re being serious.
- Dead By Daylight spooks its way onto Nintendo Switch
- Deltarune Chapter One from the creators of Undertale
- Daemon x Machina finally receives a release window
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice announced for the hybrid console
- Assassin’s Creed 3, Unravel 2 and more announced
- Final Fantasy 7, 9 and Chocobo spin-off coming to Switch
- Astral Chain, a new action title by PlatinumGames
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening being remade for Switch
