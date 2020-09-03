Everything announced during today’s Mario Anniversary Nintendo Direct

A surprise Super Mario Nintendo Direct was held earlier this afternoon and featured a number of exciting announcements surrounding the iconic red plumber.

Nintendo is celebrating its mascot’s anniversary in style with myriad announcements, with the highlight being Super Mario 3D All Stars – a new bundle featuring Super Mario 64, Sunshine and Galaxy which have been enhanced for Nintendo Switch. It will feature improved visuals, better controls and even a music player so you can listen to the soundtrack whenever you like.

This collection will launch on September 18, and will also have a limited-edition physical edition. That’s way sooner than we expected, and will be a lovely surprise for casual and hardcore fans of the beloved platformers, all of which are masterpieces in their own right.

Previously exclusive to Nintendo Wii U, Super Mario 3D World will be coming to Switch in February 2021. It will feature enhanced visuals, controls and a new series of levels known as Bowser’s Fury. It’s a fantastic multiplayer experience, and we’re chuffed more will be able to experience it on Switch.

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit is a new augmented reality experience launching this October. This racing title will have players placing a number of landmarks on the floor which they will then race through using an RC car which is controlled directly from the Nintendo Switch. You’ll be free to create your own courses across real-world environments, so long as you have the right amount of space.

Also announced was Super Mario Bros 35, a competitive 2D platforming experience where you will compete against 34 other players as you race towards the finish line while avoiding a constantly changing variety of obstacles and environments. It’s a clever spin on the anniversary angle, and seems perfect for a platform like the Switch. Finally, if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member, you can grab Super Mario All Stars for SNES right now for absolutely free.

