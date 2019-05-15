Epic Games is set to reveal all-new games and store exclusives at E3 2019

Epic Games has announced it will be sponsoring the PC Gaming Show at E3 2019, and will be bringing an abundance of announcements with it.

The PC Gaming Show will take place on June 10th at 10am PT/6pm BST, and you’ll be able to catch all of the announcements as they happen via livestream.

Like many of the major conferences from publishers such as Microsoft and Bethesda, the PC Gaming Show will happen ahead of the show’s opening.

Epic Games is bringing out the big guns, confirming it will reveal “brand new material for several games” and “some exclusives coming to the Epic Game Store. ”

In terms of the actual line-up, a number of publishers and developers have already announced they will be present at the show next month. We’ve compiled a list below:

Annapurna Interactive (What Remains of Edith Finch, Florence, Donut County)

Chucklefish (Wargroove)

Digital Extremes (Warframe)

Digital Uppercut (Valfaris)

Fatshark (Warhammer: Vermintide)

Fellow Traveller (Neo Cab)

Modus Games (Trine 4, Extinction)

Raw Fury (Kingdom: Two Crowns)

Re-Logic (Terraria)

We’re bound to see a few exciting surprises at the PC Gaming Show, although it’s often reserved for smaller reveals. This year, things might be a little different.

AMD has confirmed it will be showcasing Navi architecture alongside “upcoming products and technologies that will power gaming from PC to console to cloud for years to come.” Chances are this will touch on PS5 and Xbox 2 in some way.

Trusted Reviews will be at E3 2019 soaking up all the big news and announcements as they happen, so keep an eye on the site to stay informed.

