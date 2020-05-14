Epic Games claims that PS5’s SSD is better than Xbox Series X and high-end PC

The second event of Geoff Keighley’s ‘Summer Game Fest’ landed yesterday and showed off some pretty impressive stuff. Gamers that tuned in got to see Unreal Engine 5 running on a PS5 and it looked absolutely gorgeous. What’s more, Epic Games founder, Tim Sweeney, made some interesting comments about the upcoming console.

“The world of loading screens is over,” said Sweeney, echoing some of the statements made by Mark Cerny when he revealed the PS5’s specs. It’s a claim that’s bound to excite any gamer, but Sweeney’s statements got more dramatic when he went on to describe elements of the PS5 as “best in class”. Watch out Xbox Series X.

“Sony’s storage system is absolutely world class,” said the Epic Games CEO. “Not only the best-in-class on console, but also the best on any platform. Better than high-end PCs. I think it’s going to enable the types of immersion that we could only have dreamed of in the past… The days of pop-in, geometry pop-in as you’re going through game environments, are ended.”

“The hardware that Sony is launching is absolutely phenomenal. Not only an unprecedented amount of graphics power but also a completely new storage architecture that blows past architectures out of the water, and is far ahead of even the state-of-the-art and highest-end PCs you can buy.”

A demo version of Unreal Engine 5 will become available early next year, with the full engine becoming available later in the year – but the initial wave of next-gen games won’t run on the system.

There’s plenty to look forward to though and, according to Sweeney, the PS5 will empower “gameplay experiences we can’t even anticipate yet”. He gave the example of battle royale game modes not existing until current-gen capabilities allowed them to. So, what will the next generation’s battle royale be?

There’s no knowing just yet, but Sweeney says that the combination of next-gen hardware and Unreal Engine 5 is going to give game developers “the ability to build games that are fully immersive from start to finish, over hundreds of hours.”

If you’ve not seen it yet, take a look at the Unreal Engine 5 demo below.

