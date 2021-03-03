Epic Games acquires Fall Guys creator Mediatonic in surprise new deal

Epic Games has announced its acquisition of Mediatonic, the creators of multiplayer sensation Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

The quirky platforming experience shot the developers to stardom back in 2020, offering players a fun, wholesome multiplayer outing just as the pandemic was taking its toll.

It drew in millions of players and has since adopted a seasonal model with ample amounts of crossovers, new stages and other content updates. While its popularity has dropped somewhat, Epic Games still sees plenty of potential in Mediatonic.

The sudden acquisition was announced yesterday in an official blog post, although the exact sum of the deal remains undisclosed. Still, this is a very big move.

“At Tonic Games Group we often say that ‘everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them.’ With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us,” said said Dave Bailey, Tonic Games Group Co-Founder and CEO.

They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with their team.”

As for Fall Guys, Mediatonic has said the game will be completely unchanged by the acquisition. It will operate as normal on PS4 and PC, and will soon be arriving on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Mediatonic describes this news as a “huge win” for the game, which will now be able to fulfil its ambitions far more steadily.

“Since Fall Guys broke out in August, we’ve put everything we have into the game, and the Fall Guys team has already grown massively from 35 to 150+,” the studio said. “Yet, there is so much more we want to build for our players. With our publisher Devolver Digital supporting and championing us along the way with Fall Guys, Foul Play, and Hatoful Boyfriend, we’ve been able to bring some truly unique experiences to players as an independent studio. Joining forces with Epic will accelerate our plans to improve the game and bring Fall Guys to as many players as possible, while continuing to support the community.”

