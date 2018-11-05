Entitled fans call for cancellation of mobile Diablo Immortal title

Blizzard has come under fire from entitled fans after unveiling a new mobile Diablo title at the close of its BlizzCon keynote.

Diablo Immortal is the first game in the franchise to come to mobile platforms, co-developed with Chinese tech giant NetEase. The title is planned to be a “living, breathing and constantly evolving” entry into the franchise and with its focus on mobile and the partnership with Chinese outfit NetEase, it’s likely the game will be a huge hit in Asian markets.

The mobile version will ship with multiplayer, and Jordan quite enjoyed their session with Diablo Immortal, saying: “I feel it’s in good hands and plays well enough that I can see anyone installing it on their phones and having a good time. We still know so little about its monetisation or progression system, two core ideas that’ll make or break Immortal in the end.”

While many people are disappointed that there isn’t a new PC Diablo game coming, and some have suggested Blizzard was wrong to close its show out with a mobile game. That’s fine. It’s okay to not like a thing.

A bigger issue, and more reprehensible, are the fans calling for the game’s cancellation, which 30,000 people have signed. The description adds: “Blizzard does not care about the community anymore. This is an outrage and a spit in the face of the Diablo community. Sign this petition to show them how disappointed we are!”

These are the same ‘fans’ that claimed The Last Jedi, the same fans that argued for Mass Effect 3’s ending to be changed.

The sooner these more vocal fans understand that being a fan of something for a long time doesn’t give you a say over its creative direction, the better. After all, the previous Diablo games still exist, and these fans would be better served returning to them over arguing for a mobile version of the game – which would bring the franchise to new fans – to be cancelled. Not liking something is not a valid reason to call for it to not exist.