Eidos Montreal would be “extremely surprised” if we don’t see another Tomb Raider

Despite acting as the closing chapter in Lara’s reboot trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider won’t be the last of this iconic adventurer.

Created by Eidos Montreal in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics, Shadow of the Tomb Raider was arguably the weakest chapter in Lara Croft’s reboot trilogy.

Following its release, many questions floated about regarding its commercial performance, and now the developer has shun some light on things.

Speaking to US Gamer at PAX East 2019, producer Jonathan Dahan said they are “super happy” with the game’s continued performance.

‘We’re super happy with how [Shadow of the Tomb Raider] turned out, both on the critics side and performance,’ he said. ‘That’s why we continued producing DLC, because we’re excited about how it went.’

Regarding the future of the series, Dahan added that he’d be “extremely surprised” if another title didn’t emerge in future. Given how Shadow concludes, so would we.

Earning 7/10 in our review, we found Shadow of the Tomb Raider to be a fun outing, yet ultimately let down by a mediocre plot and characters:

“The evolution that was steps away from reaching its crescendo in Rise of the Tomb Raider is pushed aside here in favour of an experience that feels needlessly disjointed, making the main campaign feel like a distraction from the otherwise exceptional side content.”

