Earthworm Jim is making a comeback, but you’ll need a new console to play it

The original creators of Earthworm Jim have announced a brand-new entry in the cult classic videogame series.

It’s in development for the Amico, a new Intellivision console due for release in October 2020. So don’t go expecting it on the current slate of consoles just yet. However, the Amico will potentially be launching ahead of PS5 and Xbox Two.

The Amico is being created as a platform exclusively for retro-themed titles, a category which Earthworm Jim undoubtedly falls under.

Related: E3 2019

It’s due to launch in 2020 and will retail for roughly £150, although nothing formal has been confirmed thus far.

As for games on the system, they shouldn’t cost you more than £10 a piece given their retro-inspired graphics and status as digital exclusives.

“We have been talking about this moment for many years, it’s a dream come true to finally get the entire team back together,” said Tommy Tallarico, composer of Earthworm Jim 1 and 2.

“We’re looking forward to sharing a small part of our reunion and initial design meeting with fans from around the world.”

A livestream will be taking place on May 4th at 8pm BST to discuss the upcoming project, and they’ll even be a few giveaways that fans might be eager to check out.

The original Earthworm Jim titles were fun and quirky platformers with a great sense of humour, reminiscent of some of the best 1990’s cartoons.

Are you an Earthworm Jim fan? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.