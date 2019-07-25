Today’s the day PS4 sports fans. Just 1809 days since EA Access launched on Xbox One back in 2014, the service is finally available on PlayStation 4.

For the uninitiated, EA Access is a subscription service from the publishers of FIFA, Battlefield, The Sims and Need for Speed. For £3.99 per month or £19.99 per year, subscribers get unlimited access to games included in the Active Vault, as well as early trials of new titles and 10% off digital purchases of EA products made via the PlayStation Store.

Why would you still need to buy games if you’re getting unfettered access to a vault full of hits? Well, the contents of the vault aren’t always the most recent games: don’t expect FIFA 20 to appear there on launch day, for example with FIFA 19 only appearing a couple of months ago.

Still, it’s not like there’s not plenty to be getting on with. Alongside the latest editions of licenced-packed sports games like FIFA, Madden, NBA Live and NHL, there’s a slew of critically-acclaimed titles. Shooters like Battlefield V, Titanfall 2 and Star Wars Battlefront 2 appear alongside a couple of Need for Speeds and Burnout Paradise. Indie games like Fe, Unraveled 2 and Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare are also part of the mix as well as the console port of The Sims 4.

All in all, it looks pretty solid value if the games sound appealing, though if you have an Xbox One as well as a PS4, then the former is definitely the way to go. Why? Because the Xbox One library is larger, thanks to some backwards compatible Xbox 360 games being included in the package. That means you can play hits from last generation such as Dragon Age, Mass Effect and Dead Space.

It’s not exactly EA’s fault that Sony doesn’t support backwards compatibility outside of its PlayStation Now service, of course, but it does feel a bit harsh that PS4 gamers are being asked to pay the same price for a much thinner product.

