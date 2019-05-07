EA Access is coming to PS4 in July, the publisher has announced

Previously exclusive to Xbox One, Electronic Arts has announced that EA Access is coming to PS4 this July.

No specific release date has been announced for EA Access on Sony’s family of consoles, although it will be coming after E3 2019.

The subscription service grants players access to a vault of playable titles, limited-time trials and digital discounts for one monthly price.

“As we continue to invest in digital and subscription services, bringing our games to even more people across both consoles is an exciting opportunity for everyone,” said EA executive VP of strategic growth Matt Bilbey.

“Our goal is to give players more choice to try and play our games wherever and however they choose and we’re happy to bring the service to PlayStation 4.”

If you’re a fan of the publisher’s library of modern and classic titles, it’s a worthwhile investment for regular console players. Pricing will be the same as it is on Xbox One.

Upcoming titles such as Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and FIFA 20 will undoubtedly be included in the service with a free trial, if you fancy trying games out before buying them at full price.

This is a big turnaround from Sony’s previous stance on the service. In 2014, a representative said it didn’t “represent good value to the PlayStation gamer.”